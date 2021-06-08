Cim LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cim LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,888. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.24 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.