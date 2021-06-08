Cim LLC Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.41. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,001. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.70 and a 52-week high of $490.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Insiders sold 61,204 shares of company stock worth $29,362,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

