Cim LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 659.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the quarter. The Toro accounts for 1.9% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cim LLC owned about 0.08% of The Toro worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.58. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,443. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.