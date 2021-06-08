Cim LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cim LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.0% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

