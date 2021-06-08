Cim LLC Has $17.39 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.1% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $834.90. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,704. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $820.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

