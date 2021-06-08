Cim LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,381. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

