Cim LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 585.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned about 0.10% of InMode worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. 2,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,991. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $93.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.