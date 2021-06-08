Cim LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Cim LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned about 3.68% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TTT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.