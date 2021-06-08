Cim LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 3.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cim LLC owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,790,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $597.27. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,648. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $603.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

