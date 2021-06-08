Cim LLC Invests $1.02 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,099. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

