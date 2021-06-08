Cim LLC Purchases 8,423 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cim LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 222,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,032 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 174,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

