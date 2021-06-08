Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 12,829 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,370,000 after buying an additional 134,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,494. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.