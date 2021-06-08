Cim LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $16.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.84. 6,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.