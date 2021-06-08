Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 10,395,899 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $278.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

