Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 93.08 ($1.22). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 90.68 ($1.18), with a volume of 8,910,950 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.27.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

