Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 78,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 121,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNNWF shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

