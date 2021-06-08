Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Tops $81,597.16

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Cipher has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $81,597.16 and $98,817.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00124292 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.00873842 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.