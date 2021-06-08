Citigroup Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Neutral

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

