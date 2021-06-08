Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $254.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $272.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $18.35 on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. 61,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.56. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

