Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

