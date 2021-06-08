Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $181.58 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $181.58 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.