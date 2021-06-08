Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

CLVT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 3,686,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,153. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

