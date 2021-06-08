Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,857,638 shares of company stock worth $16,448,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

