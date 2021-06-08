CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 5,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,574,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.