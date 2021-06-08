CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 5,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,574,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
The company has a market cap of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
