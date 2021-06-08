ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

