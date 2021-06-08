Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

