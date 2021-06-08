Clever DeFi Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $12,137.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00264227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00231810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.41 or 0.01217444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.36 or 1.00023915 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.