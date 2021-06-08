Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 110,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,856. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

