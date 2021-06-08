CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 487.50 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.37). 175,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 283,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.10.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

