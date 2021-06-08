CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

