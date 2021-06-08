CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.68 Million

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report $382.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.00 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $148.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

