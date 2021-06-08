Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Financial Survey

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codexis and American Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $69.06 million 19.80 -$24.01 million ($0.40) -53.00 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Codexis and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -35.11% -19.58% -14.25% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Codexis has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codexis beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

