Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.39

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $19.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 44,951 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

