Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.85. 98,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 337,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 216.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,356,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

