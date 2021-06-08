Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear Sells 31,054 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 696,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 30.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 554.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 60,466 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

