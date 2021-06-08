CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $84,927.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

