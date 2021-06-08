CoinFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $186,153.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

