CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0168 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $212.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

