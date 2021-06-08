Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. 96,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

