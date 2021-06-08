Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.