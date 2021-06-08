Collective One Day Volume Reaches $79,550.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Collective has a market cap of $324,683.23 and $79,550.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00968261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.61 or 0.09458985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

