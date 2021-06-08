Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.40

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $18.40. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 34,178 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In related news, Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,166 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 404,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

