Color Platform Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $907,375.04 and approximately $4,107.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01742196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00486401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001418 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004800 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

