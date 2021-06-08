Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 4,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

