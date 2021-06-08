Columbus Point LLP Acquires 15,675 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbus Point LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 13.5% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 35,067 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,064,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.