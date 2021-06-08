Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post $718.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $727.00 million and the lowest is $707.13 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

NYSE:CMA opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.