CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of CommScope worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

