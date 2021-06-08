Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 8,814 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $686,610.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 216,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,289. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.78.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

