Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $790,000.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $686,610.60.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 216,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $79.76.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

