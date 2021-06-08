Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.78.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,517. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

